Metso unveils Sampo Cell for improved ore extraction

Metso's new Sampo Cell. Credit: Metso

Metso (HEL: METSO) has introduced its new Sampo Cell coarse particle flotation technology to help improve efficiency, profitability and sustainability in recovery operations.

The company says that compared to traditional circuits, which generally require extensive grinding to bring particles to the right size for efficient recovery, Sampo Cell is able to work with significantly coarser feed. This helps to minimize particle detachment, enabling better recovery of particles typically lost during the grinding process.

“Sampo Cell represents a significant leap forward in flotation technology. By expanding the recoverable particle size range and simplifying coarse particle flotation, customers can unlock additional value from existing operations,” says Teemu Kaarniemi, Metso’s senior vice-president of separation.

The system is also designed to simplify flotation flowsheets, Metso added. Because it operates without feed classification, fluidization water or additional concentrate dewatering stages, equipment requirements are reduced, supporting easier integration into existing plants.

Since March, Sampo Cell has been in operation on industrial-scale at a copper mine in Chile. Metso says the technology has demonstrated an increase in total plant recovery. Antti Rinne, Metso’s vice-president of flotation, says the results from Chile have “validated both the performance and scalability of the Sampo Cell.”

Sampo Cell was commercially launched Sept. 10 at Metso Summit online. For more information about the event, visit: https://www.metso.com/events/2026/metso-summit-2026/