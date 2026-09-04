Normet opens mining technology hub in Finland

Normet's technology centre in Pirkkala. Credit: Normet

Normet, a mining and tunneling technology company, has opened its new technology centre in Pirkkala, Finland to increase capabilities in research, development and testing of products.

The company says the centre will serve as a hub for autonomy, robotics, software development and other digital technologies that are “shaping the future of mining.”

Ed Santamaria, Normet’s president and CEO, called the investment an “important milestone.” He added, “Customer demand for advanced mining technologies continues to grow, and this centre will help us accelerate the development of solutions that improve safety, productivity and sustainability.”

The centre will also provide an environment for customer demonstrations, showcasing Normet’s equipment.

Normet says Pirkkala was selected for its proximity to strong research networks, including Tampere University and its highly skilled technology talent pool.

“We have already hired more than 50 people in Finland this year to support our growth, particularly in manufacturing, and we expect this new centre to create additional high-value technology roles in the future,” Santamaria said.

While the company currently manufactures mining equipment in Finland, Chile and India, Normet works in 50 locations across 30 countries. It says it generates more than 95% of its revenue from outside of Finland.