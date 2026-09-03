ReCarbide drill bits lift recycled content to 75%

Tungsten carbide is a key component of drill bit technology. Credit: Sandvik

Sandvik’s (STO: SAND) is introducing the ReCarbide brand to integrate more recycled materials into its drill bits. The company’s existing PowerCarbide range contains 50% recovered carbide, whereas the new solution will lift that amount to 75%.

Tungsten carbide is a key component of drill bit technology. Both Sandvik’s ReCarbide and PowerCarbide ranges are produced partially from recycled drill bits, reducing reliance on mined tungsten.

The company says ReCarbide is currently being implemented and is expected to become the standard for all Sandvik drill bits containing carbide during 2026 and 2027.

“Increasing the recycled content in our carbide while maintaining the performance our customers expect has been an important focus for us,” said Magnus Selling, Sandvik’s rock tools sustainability manager. “With ReCarbide, we can reduce the carbon footprint and use of virgin raw materials in our drill bits while continuing to deliver the quality.”

Field tests of ReCarbide — including top hammer, down-hole and rotary drilling — demonstrated consistent performance and durability, with enhanced results in some cases, according to Sandvik.

Rickard Andreasson, Sandvik’s vice-president of product line services, added, “Expanding the amount we can return to production strengthens our supply resilience and helps us maintain reliable product availability for customers, while making better use of materials already in circulation.”

Since 2023, Sandvik’s carbide recycling program has been included with purchases of rock tools. Carbide extraction units now operate across all continents and major mining hubs.

For further information, visit: https://www.mining.sandvik/en/products/rock-tools/carbide-recycling/