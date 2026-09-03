Sandvik introduces next-gen underground truck update

The Toro TH663i I Gen2 underground truck. Credit: Sandvik

At its Future of Mining 2026 conference, Sandvik (STO: SAND) revealed the Toro TH663i I Gen2 underground truck. The company says the upgrade adds more than 30 enhancements to improve reliability, productivity and operator safety.

According to Sandvik, performance data shows measurable improvements compared with earlier models. It says the new truck has a 25% shorter mean time to repair (MTTR) and 12% longer mean time between failures (MTBF).

“Customers are looking for predictable performance they can rely on,” said Esa-Pekka Kantola, Sandvik’s product line manager, load and haul. “With Toro TH663i I Gen2, we have used years of underground operating experience to refine a proven platform and help customers improve productivity, increase availability and control their cost per ton.”

The new model is not a complete redesign. Instead, Sandvik has focused on enhancements in multiple areas of the machine, including engine, electrical, powertrain, software and structural systems.

TH663i I Gen2 is compatible with Sandvik’s existing digital and automation technologies.

The was showcased during Sandvik's as part of Future of Mining. The main event took place in Tampere, Finland on Sept. 1 and 2. The customer event, where the truck was displayed, was on Sept. 3 in Turku.