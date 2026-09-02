Sandvik showcases AutoMine Aura in Finland

An AutoMine operator at work. Credit: Sandvik

Released earlier this year, Sandvik’s (STO: SAND) AutoMine Aura is an underground automation platform featuring an advanced 3D perception system. The company says Aura is the most significant overhaul of AutoMine in more than two decades.

In addition to the new navigation system, Aura also introduces adaptive intelligence for what the company calls “full situational awareness with zero blind spots.” Sandvik says the new system has demonstrated productivity gains of more than 15% in one of the world’s “harshest underground mines.”

AutoMine Aura was presented to the global mining industry as Sandvik’s Future of Mining 2026 is taking place in Tampere, Finland on Sept. 1 to 2.

“We have not built the next version, we have built an entirely new platform,” said David Hallett, Sandvik’s vice-president of automation. “Its navigation system, with 3D perception, is the first of its kind in the industry.”

The solution is currently available on underground loaders, with the platform expected expand across Sandvik's product lines in the near future.

To learn more, visit: https://www.mining.sandvik/en/campaigns/automine-aura/