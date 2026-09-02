Epiroc wins second EcoVadis gold medal

For the second year running, Epiroc (STO: EPI-A) has been awarded a gold medal by global sustainability ratings firm EcoVadis.
EcoVadis evaluated more than 175,000 companies in four key areas — environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. Epiroc’s rating ranked among the top 2% of companies assessed.
“Being recognized by EcoVadis is a testament to our commitment to sustainability,” said Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s president and CEO. “Sustainability is at the core of our strategy and a driving force behind our innovation agenda.”
The company says the consecutive medals reflect its “commitment to sustainability including its ambitious 2030 goals.” These goals include halving CO2 equivalent emissions.
To read more, visit: https://recognition.ecovadis.com/cX6vxKyYLUizaMOiV9kFMQ
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