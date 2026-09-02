Epiroc wins second EcoVadis gold medal

Gold Medals are awarded to the top 5% of companies assessed by EcoVadis. Credit: Epiroc

For the second year running, Epiroc (STO: EPI-A) has been awarded a gold medal by global sustainability ratings firm EcoVadis.

EcoVadis evaluated more than 175,000 companies in four key areas — environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. Epiroc’s rating ranked among the top 2% of companies assessed.

“Being recognized by EcoVadis is a testament to our commitment to sustainability,” said Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s president and CEO. “Sustainability is at the core of our strategy and a driving force behind our innovation agenda.”

The company says the consecutive medals reflect its “commitment to sustainability including its ambitious 2030 goals.” These goals include halving CO 2 equivalent emissions.

To read more, visit: https://recognition.ecovadis.com/cX6vxKyYLUizaMOiV9kFMQ