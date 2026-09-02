Deswik launches new surface mine planning tool

Deswik NOVA is a new integrated surface mine planning platform. Credit: Sandvik

Deswik, a subsidiary of Sandvik (STO: SAND), has launched Deswik NOVA, a surface mine planning solution designed to help companies simplify workflows.

The company says the tool is aimed at streamlining open pit data, where planners face increasing pressure to evaluate more scenarios, balance competing priorities and make faster decisions. Nova offers one place for this data to live, making it easier for planners to access all the relevant numbers.

“Surface mine planning has become more interconnected,” said Glenn Wylde, Deswik’s chief technology officer. He added that Nova aims to address this by “giving planners greater visibility across their operation and helping them make better-informed decisions.”

Riku Pulli, Sandvik’s president of digital mining, said Nova represents another step in delivering integrated digital solutions for the mining industry. “Customers need planning solutions that are more connected, easier to use and capable of supporting better decisions,” he added.

Deswik employs more than 200 mining engineers and specialists providing software, consulting, training and technical support. It works with about 800 organizations over more than 1,300 operations worldwide.

Sandvik’s Future of Mining 2026 is taking place in Tampere, Finland on Sept. 1 and 2.