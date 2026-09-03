Metso rolls out two new mobile crushers

Lokotrack LT4000RS at work. Credit: Metso

Metso (HEL: METSO) has expanded its Lokotrack portfolio with the release of two new mobile crushers.

The crushers are each aimed at different customer applications. Weighing about 70 tonnes, the LT400RS mobile impact crusher is designed for aggregate recycling and demolition. The crusher is also part of Metso Plus, an initiative to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

Meanwhile the LT200HPX mobile cone crusher is fitted with an integrated screening solution. The 2-deck pre-screen and large 2-deck product screen allow for a higher material flow capacity. The machine also features smart folding functions, making it easier to transport, Metso says.

“The new models help customers improve productivity, lower their cost per tonne and maintain high uptime,” said Jarmo Vuorenpää, Metso’s vice-president of track solutions.

Both new products are compatible with Metso’s digital tools, including production performance and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered predictive maintenance.

The models will be presented at steinexpo 2026, running from Sept. 2 to 5 in Homberg/Nieder-Ofleiden, Germany.

To learn more, visit: https://www.metso.com/portfolio/lokotrack-lt-series/lt400rs-mobile-impact-crusher/