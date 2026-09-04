Sandvik ramps-up rock drill manufacturing

Sandvik's expanded manufacturing facility in Tampere, Finland. Credit: Sandvik

Sandvik (STO: SAND) has completed its program to increase rock drill production capacity at its manufacturing facility in Tampere, Finland.

Started in 2023, the expansion was part of the company’s SEK 260 million ($37.61 million) investment. A 1,600-sq-meter extension to the factory was completed in 2024, followed by the installation of new machine tools in 2025. During 2026, the focus shifted to deployment of automation systems.

“Rock drills are a vital part of our customers’ processes,” said Eerikki Virtanen, Sandvik’s director of rock drills technology. “This investment has demonstrated not only our commitment to invest, but also the passion and ambition within Sandvik to continuously improve.”

The expansion plan has increased capacity in phases, with an initial 25% increase with a potential for a further 20% increase to come.

With the extension, tools and automation infrastructure installed, Sandvik says it is entering the next phase of the program, ramping up production volumes through 2026 and into 2027.