‘A huge leap’ Agnico rep praises performance of new battery-electric drill

The DD423iE in a tunnel. Credit: Sandvik

Launched earlier this year, Sandvik (STO: SAND) says the DD423iE delivered advances in battery-electric performance in its field testing at Agnico Eagle’s (TSX: AEM) Kittilä mine in Finland.

According to Sandvik, the drill demonstrated a 50% increase in battery capacity and an 80% improvement in drilling performance — with 30% more tramming speed — compared to previous versions.

A representative from Agnico Eagle Finland called the performance and range “quite impressive.” They added, “As a former driller, it was great to see what a huge leap has been made from Sandvik DD422iE to this machine.”

Sandvik said the battery can charge in about two hours while drilling. It retains the performance enhancements introduced on the diesel version, including increased drilling coverage and cross-cut performance.

“Sandvik DD423iE combines our industry-leading drilling expertise with the clear benefits of electrification,” said Simon Morrissey, Sandvik’s product manager for drilling. “It allows our customers to maintain high performance while reducing operating costs and supporting their sustainability targets.”

DD423iE was showcased to the global mining industry at Sandvik’s Future of Mining 2026 in Tampere, Finland.

To read more, visit: https://www.mining.sandvik/en/products/equipment/underground-drill-rigs/dd422ie-development-drill-rig/