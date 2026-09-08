Load and haul facility tour wraps up future of mining 2026

Toro LH518iB battery-electric loader. Credit: Sandvik

As part of its Future of Mining conference, Sandvik (STO: SAND) hosted customers from around the world at its load and haul facility in Turku, Finland to explore productivity, safety, equipment availability and the cost of ownership in underground mining.

Sandvik says the factory tour was designed to provide a behind-the-scenes look into how its loaders and trucks are designed, manufactured and verified. It demonstrated the production process, including quality control and testing practices.

“In underground mining, results are built on reliability, availability and productivity,” said Wayne Scrivens, Sandvik’s president of load and haul. “Our customer day in Turku demonstrates how we bring those elements together to improve performance, increase equipment availability and reduce total cost of ownership.”

Equipment featured on the facility floor. Credit Sandvik

In Turku, Sandvik handed over a Toro LH518iB battery-electric loader to Eldorado Gold (TSX: ELD), to highlight the adoption of electric technology in underground mining. It also showcased the updated Toro TH663i I Gen2 underground truck, which was unveiled earlier in the week. Customers witnessed live demonstrations of the new machine.

The day served as a culmination of the conference, which started in Tampere, Finland on Sept. 1.