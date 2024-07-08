Micromine sets a new industry standard with free access to advanced data management tools

By Salima Virani July 8, 2024 At 1:24 pm
Unlocking the full power of Micromine Nexus, now free for all customers. Credit: Micromine

Micromine, a global leader in next-generation technology for mining, is proud to announce that the full versions of its advanced cloud-native data management platform, Micromine Nexus, is now available at no cost to all Micromine customers. 

This decision demonstrates Micromine’s commitment to driving the next generation of mining efficiency by providing free access to advanced data management tools. This empowers mining teams to achieve superior outcomes through enhanced collaboration and data integration across the exploration and mining value chain. 

“Mining data is not just information; it’s a critical asset that drives the success of exploration and mining operations. By including Micromine Nexus as a value-added offering for all Micromine clients, we are ensuring that every customer has access to the tools they need to manage their data effectively and efficiently,” said Kiril Alampieski, Micromine’s product strategy manager – platform.

“This move sets a new industry standard for data accessibility and reliability, underscoring our commitment to the industry and to making reliable, accessible data management a standard, not a luxury.” 

Free access to Micromine Nexus empowers teams to make timely, informed decisions using the latest data. This shift enhances operational efficiency and paves the way for better mining outcomes through integration, collaboration, cloud computing, and AI.

In support of this initiative, Micromine will be hosting data management webinars for mining professionals in August 2024. 

For more information about the Micromine Nexus offer or to sign up for a webinar, visit www.Micromine.com/data-freedom.

