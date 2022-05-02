Miller sells first battery electric mining vehicle to Alamos Gold

Miller Technology has announced the first sale of its new battery electric utility vehicle for mining to the Young-Davidson mine of Alamos […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff May 2, 2022 At 2:04 pm
In this photo (left to right): Léon Grondin-Leblanc, general manager of Alamos Gold’s Young-Davidson mine; Hugh McDermid, VP operations, Miller Technology; Vic Fedeli, Member of Provincial Parliament for Nipissing; and Anthony Rota, Member of Parliament for Nipissing—Timiskaming. Credit: Miller Technology

Miller Technology has announced the first sale of its new battery electric utility vehicle for mining to the Young-Davidson mine of Alamos Gold. Miller CEO Dan Bachand called it a great day for his company, for the town of North Bay, for northern Ontario, and for Canada.

A press conference – attended by Member of Parliament for Nipissing-Timiskaming, Anthony Rota; the Member of Provincial Parliament for Nipissing; Vic Fedeli; and the general manager of the Matachewan-located Young Davidson mine, Léon Grondin-Leblanc – was held to mark the occasion.

The utility vehicle transports the mining staff underground and around the mine site. Historically, such vehicles have had diesel engines, which emit greenhouse gas emissions that impair underground air quality.

Miller has developed a conversion kit to exchange the diesel engine for an electric motor, in addition to a number of other mining-specific modifications to the vehicle. These vehicles are often run 24 hours a day, a very heavy duty-cycle, and Miller has patented certain aspects of its Ionic drive system. Prior to releasing this BEV conversion, Miller had already built a new ground-up utility vehicle called the Relay.

“With our original build Relay, BEV conversion kit and new projects such as an E-grader, the Ionic drive system that Miller has developed has arrived at the top of the battery electric heavy duty-cycle drive systems. I want to thank our team members for their hard work. All of our staff have helped get us to this point,” Bachand added.

The sale to Alamos Gold followed a series of successful mine trials.

For more information, visit www.millertechnology.com.

