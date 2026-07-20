Mining boom lifts Epiroc to strong Q2 with double‑digit growth

An Epiroc exploration rig on a floating barge. Credit: Epiroc

Epiroc (OTC: EPIAF) has released its Q2 2026 interim report. The company reported double-digit revenue growth and operating profit, driven primarily by high demand for mining equipment and exploration solutions.

Epiroc Q2 2026 results highlighted a 13% increase in orders to SEK 17.3 billion (about C$2.51 billion) with large orders reaching SEK 720 million (about C$104.5 million), alongside 10% revenue growth to SEK 16.7 billion (about C$2.42 billion) and a 17% rise in operating profit to SEK 3.3 billion (about C$480 million). Adjusted operating profit was SEK 3.35 billion (about C$490 million).

“Through our strong local presence and expanding service footprint, we help customers improve productivity and safety while maximizing equipment uptime,” said Helena Hedblom, the president and CEO of Epiroc.

Epiroc is a Stockholm‑based mining innovator advancing automation and electrification worldwide. The company has over 19,000 employees. In 2025, it had revenues of around SEK 62 billion (about C$9 billion).

The full Q2 2026 interim report is available on the company’s website.