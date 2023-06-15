Mining People: Aben, Avalon, GR Silver, MAC, Patriot Battery, Silver Mountain

Management changes announced this week:

Riley Trimble has been named president, CEO, and a director of Aben Minerals.

Avalon Advanced Materials appointed Scott Monteith as CEO and Jim Jaques as chief administrative officer.

GR Silver Mining announced the departure of VP exploration and corporate development Trevor Woolfe.

Board changes:

Avalon Advanced Materials added Jan Holland to its board.

Desert Gold welcomed Doug Engdahl to its board.

The Mining Association of Canada has elected a new chair, Carolyn Chisholm, general manager, external affairs at Rio Tinto Canada.

Eira Thomas, president and CEO of Lucara Diamond, has joined the board of wild cat conservation organization Panthera.

Patriot Battery Metals appointed Pierre Boivin to the board.

Juan Carlos Ortiz was named lead independent director by Silver Mountain Resources.