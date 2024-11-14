Mining People: Allied Gold, Silicon Metals, South Pacific Metals

Management changes announced this week:

Allied Gold appointed Johannes Stoltz as its chief operating officer.

Silicon Metals named Leighton Bocking as president.

South Pacific Metals named Dean Williamson its new exploration manager.

Board changes:

Allied Gold added Oumar Toguyeni to its board of directors.

Canadian Copper added Brent Omland to its board of directors.

Dynacor Group announced the retirement of Roger Demers from its board of directors.

Hayasa Metals announced the addition of Robert Furse and Derek White to its Board of Directors.

Silicon Metals announced Leighton Bocking will remain on its board of directors.

The Centre for Mining Innovation (CEMI) appointed Mary-Carmen Vera, Marilyn Spink, and Lori Martin to its board of directors.Red Metal Resources added Matt Parent to its board of directors.

Awards announced:

Dr. Keiko Hattori, a director at Japan Gold, was awarded the Duncan R. Derry Medal by the mineral deposits division of the Geological Association of Canada.