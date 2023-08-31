Mining People: Alpha Exploration, FPX Nickel, Ion Energy, NexGen, Reunion Gold, Silverstock, Valterra, Wescan Goldfields

Management changes announced this week:

Matthew Grainger was appointed Alpha Exploration VP of business development.

FPX Nickel named Tim Bekhuys as the senior VP of sustainability and external relations.

Robert Payment will join Ion Energy as CFO.

NexGen Energy appointed Ben Salter as CFO.

Keith Boyle was appointed Reunion Gold CEO.

Silverstock Metals appointed Lesia Burianyk as CFO and Leah Hodges as corporate secretary.

Valterra appointed John Kerr as president and Killian Ruby as company director.

Wescan Goldfields announced the resignation of Mark Shimell as VP of exploration.

Board changes:

Axmin appointed John Gravelle to its board of directors.

Champion Iron Limited named Jessica McDonald to its board of directors.

Jubilee Gold Exploration announced corporate updates including Maureen L. Friesen as a director; and Warren Becker, who currently serves as interim CEO, as interim president and secretary and board chair.

Kinn Cortez resigned as a director with Mantaro Precious Metals.

North Peak Gold appointed Ty Erickson to its board of directors.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa appointed Iman Hill as a new independent director.

Spanish Mountain Gold announced the retirement of Donald Coxe and the resignation of Larry Yau from its board of directors.

Liam Hardy and Owen Garfield were appointed to the Teako Minerals board of directors.

Osvaldo A. Oller was appointed to the Unigold board of directors.

Lawrence Page resigned as Valterra president and will now serve as board chair.

Western Metallica Resources appointed Paul J. Pearson to its board of directors.