Mining People: American CuMo, FPX Nickel, Iamgold, Nouveau Monde, Western Copper and Gold

Management appointments announced this week include: The new executive team at American CuMo Mining includes CEO Steven Rudofsky, COO Andrew Brodkey, and […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff January 13, 2022 At 1:35 pm
Bernard Perron, Nouveau Monde Graphite

Topics

Regions

Tags

Management appointments announced this week include:

The new executive team at American CuMo Mining includes CEO Steven Rudofsky, COO Andrew Brodkey, and CFO Robert Scannell as well as consultants John E. Hiner (geology) and John R. Hedges (metallurgy and development).

Archer Exploration appointed Keith Bodnarchuk as interim president and CEO to replace  Michael Brown.

Arizona Sonoran appointed Nicholas Nikolakakis VP finance and CFO.

Brazil Minerals promoted Joel de Paiva Monteiro ESG and environmental chief, in addition to his role as VP administration and operations, and appointed Jason Baybutt CFO, principal accounting officer and treasurer.

The new principal geologist of FPX Nickel is Erin Wilson, formerly with Pure Gold Mining.

Gordon Stothart has stepped away from his role as president and CEO of Iamgold and from the company’s board. Daniella Dimitrov, the CFO and executive VP strategy and corporate development, has also been appointed president and interim CEO.

Metal Energy named Mike Sweeney its new VP exploration and development.

Raphael Dutaut is VP exploration at Millennial Precious Metals.

Jerod Eastman joined North Peak Resources as COO.

Nouveau Monde Graphite named Bernard Perron its new COO.

Nova Royalty named Greg Ditomaso as VP investor relations.

Nuclear Waste Management Organization promoted Derek Wilson from chief engineer and VP construction and projects to COO. Former director of engineering Chris Boyle is now VP and chief engineer.

Brian Szeto joined Ranchero Gold as president.

The new president and a director of Starcore International Mines  is Pierre Alarie.

Ken Engquist, formerly of First Mining Gold, is now COO at Western Copper and Gold.

Board moves include:

Michael Konnert joined the board of Archer Exploration.

Class 1 Nickel and Technologies named David Rieke to its board.

Ray Wytinck has resigned from the board of Grizzly Discoveries.

Sego Resources added Sven Gollan to its board.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Jan 18 2022 - Jan 20 2022
Canadian Mineral Processors
Jan 28 2022 - Feb 02 2022
48th Annual Conference on Explosives & Blasting Technique
Jan 31 2022 - Feb 02 2022
International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC)
Jan 31 2022 - Feb 03 2022
AME Roundup 2022

Related Posts