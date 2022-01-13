Mining People: American CuMo, FPX Nickel, Iamgold, Nouveau Monde, Western Copper and Gold

Management appointments announced this week include:

The new executive team at American CuMo Mining includes CEO Steven Rudofsky, COO Andrew Brodkey, and CFO Robert Scannell as well as consultants John E. Hiner (geology) and John R. Hedges (metallurgy and development).

Archer Exploration appointed Keith Bodnarchuk as interim president and CEO to replace Michael Brown.

Arizona Sonoran appointed Nicholas Nikolakakis VP finance and CFO.

Brazil Minerals promoted Joel de Paiva Monteiro ESG and environmental chief, in addition to his role as VP administration and operations, and appointed Jason Baybutt CFO, principal accounting officer and treasurer.

The new principal geologist of FPX Nickel is Erin Wilson, formerly with Pure Gold Mining.

Gordon Stothart has stepped away from his role as president and CEO of Iamgold and from the company’s board. Daniella Dimitrov, the CFO and executive VP strategy and corporate development, has also been appointed president and interim CEO.

Metal Energy named Mike Sweeney its new VP exploration and development.

Raphael Dutaut is VP exploration at Millennial Precious Metals.

Jerod Eastman joined North Peak Resources as COO.

Nouveau Monde Graphite named Bernard Perron its new COO.

Nova Royalty named Greg Ditomaso as VP investor relations.

Nuclear Waste Management Organization promoted Derek Wilson from chief engineer and VP construction and projects to COO. Former director of engineering Chris Boyle is now VP and chief engineer.

Brian Szeto joined Ranchero Gold as president.

The new president and a director of Starcore International Mines is Pierre Alarie.

Ken Engquist, formerly of First Mining Gold, is now COO at Western Copper and Gold.

Board moves include:

Michael Konnert joined the board of Archer Exploration.

Class 1 Nickel and Technologies named David Rieke to its board.

Ray Wytinck has resigned from the board of Grizzly Discoveries.

Sego Resources added Sven Gollan to its board.