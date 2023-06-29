Mining People: Angus Gold, Frontier Lithium, Gold Hunter, Lancaster, Landore, Metallica, Mineral Mountain, Xplor

Management changes announced this week:

Breanne Beh was appointed CEO of Angus Gold, effective July 10.

FenixOro Gold said that Jing Peng resigned his duties as CFO.

The new CFO at Finlay Minerals is Gordon Steblin.

Frontier Lithium hired Gregory Da Re as VP corporate development.

Gold Hunter Resources welcomed Sean A. Kingsley as president, CEO and a director.

Interra Copper named Paul Robertson CFO.

Lancaster Resources appointed Andrew Watson VP engineering and operations.

Claude Lemasson is now CEO of Landore Resources.

Metallica Metals named Benoit Desormeaux CEO, following the resignation of Aaron Stone.

Mineral Mountain Resources appointed R. Dale Ginn president and CEO.

Xplore Resources named Dominic Verdejo its new president and CEO.

Board changes:

Angus Gold appointed David Palmer as chair of the company.

Arizona Metals added Katherine Arnold and Mike Palmer to it slate of directors.

Generation Mining announced the retirement of director Rodney Thomas.

Mike Ciricillo, Mark Cruise, and Rich Levielle joined the board of Interra Copper.

Ivanhoe Mines elected Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and Delphine Traoré to the board.

Mas gold – Steven Goldman has left the board of MAS Gold.

Paul Teniere has resigned from the board of Metallica Metals.

Nav Dhaliwal is now executive chair of Mineral Mountain Resources.

Wade Hodges resigned from Nevada Exploration and its subsidiary Piedmont Gold.

NGEx Minerals elected Alessandro Bitelli to the board.

Nathalie Sajous joined the board of Skeena Resources.

Treasury Metals welcomed Michele Ashby and James (Jim) Gowans to the board.

Visible Gold Mines announced the departure of Sebastien Bellefleur from the board.

Former president and CEO Wesley Hanson became chair of Xplor Resources. Richard Boulay and Dominic Verdejo also joined the board.