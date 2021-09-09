Mining People: Appia Energy, Japan Gold, Josemaria, Honey Badger, OceanaGold, Royal Road, Sigma Lithium

Management appointments announced this week:

Appia Energy has a new VP exploration, Nicolas Guest.

Terrence F. Smith, formerly senior VP and chief development officer has left Coeur Mining.

Marion Thomas is the new VP ESG at Giyani Metals.

Japan Gold appointed Tim Sharp its chief geologist. He holds a PhD (geology) from the University of Technology Sydney, Australia.

Josemaria Resources has named Phil Brumit its new executive VP projects and operations.

Edmond Thorose is now president of Honey Badger Silver.

Australian miner OceanaGold announced that president and CEO Michael Holmes has resigned. Scott Sullivan, who recently joined the company as COO, will be acting president and CEO until a successor is found.

Rhyolite Resources appointed Fred Stanford as CEO and a director.

The new COO at Royal Road Minerals is Ivan Devia and the executive director sustainability is Raul Farfan.

Sigma Lithium has named Ana Cabral and Calvyn Gardner as co-CEOs and Felipe Peres as CFO.

TRU Precious Metals announced the appointment of Olga Nikitovic as its CFO.

COO Sandy McVey is now also interim CEO at West Vault Mining following the resignation of president and CEO R. Michael Jones.

Board moves include:

Impact Silver appointed Joe Antonio de Jesus Olmedo Vera as a director.

Tom Peregoodoff has resigned from the board of Mountain Province Diamonds.

Origen Resources announced the resignation of Michael Collins from the board. He will be replaced by Garry Stock.

John Burzynski did not stand for re-election to the board of Osisko Metals, but he will remain with the company as special financial advisor to the board.

Red Pine Exploration has asked Rachel Goldman to join its board of directors.

SNC-Lavalin named Tony Lipiec its global VP minerals and metallurgical processing.