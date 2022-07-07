Mining People: Appian Capital, Aurania Resources, PolyMet Mining, Tintina Mines

Management appointments announced this week:

American Lithium named Ted O’Connor EVP of the company.

Appian Capital Advisory appointed Peter Nicholson as the head of its Australia and Asia division.

Tony Wood resigned as CFO of Aurania Resources.

Champion Iron appointed Donald Tremblay as CFO.

Falco Resources named Mireille Tremblay VP of legal affairs and corporate secretary.

FPX Nickel appointed Cooper Quinn as president and CEO of its carbon capture and storage subsidiary.

Harfang Exploration appointed Jérôme Lavoie as its chief geologist.

Nick Furber resigned as CFO of Keon Capital.

PolyMet Mining appointed Denton Henkelman as vice president and project director.

Teck Resources named Jeff Hanman SVP, sustainability and external affairs, and Tyler Mitchelson SVP, copper growth.

Juan Enrique Rassmuss replaced Juan Andrés Morel as president of Tintina Mines.

Board moves include:

American Lithium added Claudia Tornquist to its board.

Aurania Resources announced Thomas Ullrich as its new director appointment.

Clayton Olson joined the board of Basin Uranium.

EMX Royalty expanded its board with the addition of Geoff Smith.

Gowest Gold director Yungang Wu resigned.

Graphite One added a new director, Bedi Singh.

Brooke DeLong was appointed to the board of Imperial Mining Group.

Tony Wonnacott is now the board chair at Metallum Resources following the resignation of Simon Ridgway.

Paramount Gold Nevada appointed Samantha Espley as an independent director.

Pure Energy Minerals appointed Mao Yuankai as director.

Silver Wolf Exploration welcomed Honza Catchpole to its board.

Tintina Mines chair Juan Andrés Morel resigned, to be replaced by Juan Enrique Rassmuss.

Western Gold Exploration director Willie McLucas passed away.