Mining People: Argonaut, Canadian Nickel, NGEx Minerals, Plata Latina, Franco-Nevada

Management changes announced this week:

Argonaut Gold appointed Owen Nicholls to VP exploration.

BluMetric Environmental announced the departure of its CFO Vivian Karaiskos.

Canadian Nickel has made three new appointments: Desmond Tranquilla as VP projects, Chris Chang as VP corporate development, and Christian Brousseau as VP innovation and technical services.

Rick Gittleman is the new CEO of Interra Copper.

Tyrell Sotherland resigned from the board of Mayo Lake Minerals.

Nevada Organic Phosphate named Keith Li as CFO.

Brent Bonney has joined NGEx Minerals as VP corporate development and investor relations.

Plata Latina Minerals named Gil Clausen interim president, CEO, and chair of the board following the retirement of W. Durand Eppier.

Bassam Moubarak is the new CFO of Radio Fuels Energy.

Selina Tribe has resigned as CFO of Sego Resources.

Signature Resources named Rebecca Hudson as CFO, replacing Donna McLean.

Silvercorp Metals promoted Lon Shaver to president from VP and Luke Sun to controller from accounting manager.

Board changes:

Founding director Randal Oliphant of Franco-Nevada passed away suddenly on Sept. 1, 2023.

Clynton Nauman has joined the board of Rise Gold.

Treasury Metals named James (Jim) Gowans its new chair.

The new chair of Volt Lithium is Lt. General (ret’d) Hon. Andrew Leslie.