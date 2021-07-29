Mining People: Arizona Sonoran, Cordoba, Mako, Mantaro, Royal Fox, SilverCrest

Management appoints announced this week:

Morgan Tiernan is the new CFO replacing David Robinson at Allied Copper.

Rita Adiani has joined Arizona Sonoran Copper as senior VP strategy and corporate development.

David Garratt is the new CFO at Cordoba Minerals, replacing Chris Cairns who is resigning Sept. 1.

Mako Mining has named Ezequiel Sirotinsky its director of finance in Nicaragua.

Mantaro Silver has appointed Jorge Masson Pazos as its Peruvian general manager and legal counsel.

Royal Fox Gold has named Adree DeLazzer as VP exploration. She was previously with Kirkland Lake Gold.

Clifford Lafleur is the new VP technical services at SilverCrest Metals. Previously, he spent five years with Torex Gold in Mexico.

Tombill Mines has appointed Tom Rowcliffe as its new CFO.

Kevin Francis has joined U.S. Gold as VP exploration and technical services.

Vizsla Silver has named Michael Pettingell to the role of VP business development and strategy.

Board moves include:

Karen Lloyd and Geoff Gay have been appointed to the board at CanAlaska Uranium.

CEO and director of EnviroGold Global, Mark Thorpe, has been appointed chair of the Canadian Mining Innovation Council.

Pancontinental Resources (Pancon) has invited Philip Corriher to join the board.

Surge Copper has nominated Richard Colterjohn and John Dorward to its board of directors.