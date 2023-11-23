Mining People: Artisanal Gold Council, Centerra, Maple Gold,  Taseko, Osisko

Management changes announced this week:

The Artisanal Gold Council named Douglas Kao its global operations manager.

Canterra Minerals has named Paul Moore VP exploration and David Butler exploration manager.

CMC Metals named Jose Manuel Delgado interim CFO and a director to replace Mark Luchinski.

Discovery Harbour named Clayton Fisher its new CFO and secretary.

The new COO at EMP Metals is Paul Schubach.

Alastair Brownlow left the role of CFO at Engold Mines.

Maple Gold Mines made Kiran Patankar the permanent president and CEO and gave him a seat on the board.

Martin Milette is now CFO of Quebec Rare Earth Elements.

Taseko Mines says Richard Tremblay is now COO and Terry Morris has joined the company as VP operations.

World Copper said Nolan Peterson resigned as CEO and president. He is replaced on an interim basis by company chair Hendrik van Alphen.

Board changes:

Michael Power, formerly a board member at Buchans Resources, joined the board of Canterra Minerals.

The newest director at Akwaaba Mining is Heidy Arocha Rodriguez.

Orla Mining appointed Rob Krcmarov to the board.

Patrick Galletti joined the board of Pure Energy Minerals.

Osisko Gold Royalties noted that Sean Roosen resigned his directorship.

Miroslav Reba has joined the board of Silver Valley Metals.