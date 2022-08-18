Mining People: Asante Gold, C3 Metals, Endeavour Mining, Newmont, SolGold

Management appointments announced this week:

Asante Gold appointed Adriano Sobreira as VP operations and Juliet Manteaw-Kutin as general counsel.

Tim Warman was named CEO of Atacama Copper.

C3 Metals announced the appointment of Dan Symons as president and CEO.

Frederick Bell will serve as the CEO of Elemental Royalties following its merger with Altus Strategies.

Karora Resources appointed Bevan Jones to the position of COO, Australia.

Kraken Energy introduced Matthew Schwab as its new president and CEO.

Libero Copper & Gold appointed Paul Taggar as CFO, replacing Lisa Peterson.

Joseph Phillips stepped down as CEO of Macarthur Minerals. Executive chairman Cameron McCall will take over the CEO role.

Maple Gold Mines appointed Kiran Patankar as CFO.

Newmont named Peter Toth as its chief strategy and sustainability officer following the retirement of Stephen Gottesfeld.

Scott Hicks was named EVP of Prime Mining.

Royal Helium appointed Shayne Neigum as COO and head of exploration.

Santacruz Silver Mining named Wayne Corso as COO.

Sanu Gold appointed Fiona Childe as VP corporate development and communications.

Ayten Saridas stepped down as SolGold’s CFO. Keith Pollocks will fill the post on an interim basis.

Robert Suttie replaced Zoran Popovic as CFO of Spruce Ridge Resources.

Paul Taggar is the new CFO at Zacapa Resources.

Board moves include:

Tim Warman became a director of Atacama Copper.

Azimut Exploration appointed Christiane Bergevin to its board.

Dan Symons joined the board of C3 Metals.

Endeavour Mining director David Mimra stepped down.

Ryan Welker is joining the board of Macarthur Minerals.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming appointed Mandy Johnston as an independent director.

Vern Frolick and David Cowan resigned as directors of Northern Uranium.

Michael McMullen stepped down from the board of OceanaGold. Replacing him is Alan Pangbourne.

Keith Marshall resigned from the board of SolGold.

The board of Terra Balcanica Resources welcomed Steven Latimer.

Richard Spencer, president and CEO of U3O8, transitioned to the role of board chairman.

Western Gold Exploration added Chelsea Hayes to its board.