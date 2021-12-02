Mining People: ATAC, Bald Eagle, Kodiak Copper, Maritime, Red Metal, Tintina

Management appointments announced this week include:

ATAC Resources announced Jasmine Lau is its new CFO. She replaces Andrew Carne who was acting in an interim capacity.

Bald Eagle Gold appointed Raymond Harari CEO and Sidney Himmel chair of the board.

Kodiak Copper announced the appointment of Nancy Curry to VP corporate development and Harpreet Bajaj as corporate secretary.

Marimaca Copper said COO Luis Tondo Is stepping down.

Peter Goudie is now site manager at Maritime Resources’ Hammerdown gold project.

The new CFO of Miramis Mining is Terence Lee.

Red Metal Resources named Carlos Chamale its exploration manager at the Carrizal property in Chile.

Tintina Mines named Juan Andres Morel president, chairman and a director following the resignation of Juan Enrique Rassmuss.

Unigold has named Gordon Babcock as COO.

Veta Resources named Marco Guidi its CFO.

Gordon Neal is now the CEO and a director of Whitehorse Gold.

Board moves include:

Almadex Minerals appointed Darcy Marud and Tracey Meintjes to its board of directors.

Clark Gillam joined the board of Heliostar Metals.

Monumental Minerals asked Jamil Sader to take a seat on its board.

Paul McRae is now a director of Westhaven Gold.

Zeb Nickel (formerly Blue Rhino Capital) named John Zorbas a director of the company.