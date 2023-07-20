Mining People: Atacama Copper, E-Tech Resources, First Mining, Outcrop

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff July 20, 2023 At 2:11 pm
Management changes announced this week:

Atacama Copper was saddened to report the sudden and unexpected death of CFO Eduardo ‘Eddy’ Yu.

E-Tech Resources announced the appointment of Todd Burlingame as CEO.

Samir Patel has left his role as general counsel and corporate secretary with First Mining.

Ivanhoe Mines announced the retirement of non-executive co-chairman and director Yufeng "Miles” Sun and the appointment of Weibao "Webber" Hao as his replacement.

Andrea Aranguren is the new CEO of MineHub Technologies.

Outcrop Silver & Gold appointed Ian Harris as president and CEO.

Frank Wheatley is now CEO of Snow Lake Resources.

Board changes:

Bonterra Resources appointed Normand Champigny as lead independent director of the board.

Krisztian Toth has resigned as a director of Renegade Gold.

Solis Minerals announced that Jason Cubitt had resigned as director.

