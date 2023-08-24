Mining People: Atlas Lithium, Burin Gold, Demesne Resources, Horizonte Minerals

Management changes announced this week:

Nicholas Rowley was appointed VP of business development with Atlas Lithium.

Burin Gold changed its name to Infinico Metals Corp (TSXV: INFM) and named Sam Walding as president and Szabolcs Orban as VP exploration.

Demesne Resources appointed Adam Virani as CEO and corporate secretary.

Horizonte Minerals named Fernando Marino as operations director for the Araguaia nickel project.

Board changes:

Bonterra Energy appointed Dave Humphreys to its board of directors.

Brandon Kou was appointed as a director with Demesne Resources.

Discovery Silver added new board members including Barry Olson as independent director, José Jabalera as director of corporate affairs Mexico, Gord Leavoy as VP mineral processing, and Bindu Satyajit as corporate secretary and manager of administrative services.

Laurion Mineral Exploration announced that it has engaged Steven Hunter to provide investor relations services.

Wendy Kaufman was appointed to the Sierra Metals board of directors as an independent non-executive director.

Sixty North Gold Mining announced the appointment of William van Breugel as a director of the company.

Stillwater Critical Minerals announced the appointment of Nora Pincus as an independent director.