Mining People: Avalon, Eldorado Gold, Northern Graphite, Allied Critical

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff August 21, 2025 At 11:38 am
John Munro of Foran Mining

Management changes announced this week:

Lorin Crenshaw  is now CFO at Avalon Advanced Materials.

Eldorado Gold appointed Christian Milau as president. He was previously a board member at New Gold.

Northern Graphite named Dr. Moritz Hantel as chief product officer (CPO).

Board changes:

Allied Critical Metals named James A. “Spider” Marks and former US secretary of homeland security Kirstjen Nielsen as a directors of its subsidy Allied Critical Metals USA.

Jamie Lavigne resigned from the board of Colibri Resource.

Focus Graphite named Susan Rohac to the board. She replaces Robin Dow.

Foran Mining added John Muro to the board.

New Found Gold asked Tamara Brown to join the board.

Sophie Hsia joined the board of Pacifica Silver.

