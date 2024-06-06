Mining People: Avalon, iBAT, Mayfair, Radisson, Teako, Troubadour, Yukon Metals

Management changes announced this week:

Avalon Advanced Materials appointed Andrew J. Ramcharan as its new VP corporate development.

District Metals named Hein Raat its new VP exploration.

International Battery Metals said Iris Janchik will join the company as CEO in August.

Mayfair Gold named Darren McLean interim CEO and president and chair of the board.

Pedro Resources named Jacqueline Wilkie interim CFO in addition to her duties as CEO.

Prospector Metals appointed Monty Sutton as CFO.

Matt Manson is now president and CEO of Radisson Mining Resources.

Teako Minerals named Freddie Duncalf VP exploration and Vic Fitch CFO.

Chris Huggins is now CEO of Troubadour Resources.

Yukon Metals appointed Helena Kuikka as VP exploration and Monica Hamm as VP investor relations.

Board changes:

Atex Resources asked Chris Beer to join the board.

Capstone Resources announced the retirement of Robert Gallagher from its board.

Defense Metals appointed Suzanne Rich Folsom to the board.

Element 29 Resources nominated Brad Mercer, Chet Idziszek and Mary-Carmen Vera to the board.

G2 Goldfields added Carmen Diges as an independent director.

Mayfair Gold named Sean Pi as a director.

Pasofino Gold said Warren Greenslade is now interim CEO following the retirement of Daniel Limpitlaw.

Teako Minerals asked Mark Stelltoft to join the board following his resignation as VP corporate development.

The Metals Company welcomed sustainability strategist Brendan May to its board.

Navin Varshney is the new chair of Troubadour Resources.