Mining People: Avanti, FPX Nickel, Sigma Lithium, Wallbridge

Management changes announced this week:

Austin Gold’s new VP exploration is Robert “Bob” Hatch following the resignation of Kenneth McNaughton.

Tammy Gillis has left the CFO position at Avanti Gold.

Jerome Cliche is now VP business development at First Phosphate.

The new CFO and secretary of FPX Nickel is Felicia de la Paz, formerly of Equinox Gold.

Golden Horse Minerals named Travis Vernon geology manager and Martin Bouwmeester CFO and secretary.

Chris Richings is the new VP technical at Luca Mining.

Sigma Lithium has created a slate of co-general managers that includes director of mining Reinaldo Brandao, director of processing Keith Prentice, and director of geology and regional institutional relations Iran Zan.

Wallbridge Mining Company announced that president and CEO Marz Kord is retiring at the end of the year. CFO Brian Penny will become interim CEO and Mary Montgomery will become CFO.

Board changes

Avanti Gold named Colin Porter a director, noting that Drew Bass and Tony Louie have resigned.

Raymond Threlkeld resigned from the board of Elevation Gold.

Golden Horse Minerals added Jonathan Lee to its board.

Lithium South Development asked Gordon Neal to join its board following the departure of Kerry Griffin.

Parviz Farsangi is retiring from the board of Wallbridge Mining Company.