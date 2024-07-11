Mining People: Barksdale Resources, EnviroMetal Technologies, TVI Pacific

Management changes announced this week:

Andean Precious Metals named Sylvain Lessard its president and general manager of Golden Queen mine.

Barksdale Resources named Alan Roberts its new VP of exploration. Thomas Simpson, SVP exploration, and Andrew Pooler, SVP development, retired.

Bear Creek Mining named Donald McIver VP of exploration and geology.

Cabral Gold named Samantha Shorter its new CFO.

Copper Standard Resources named Matt Fargey its new CEO.

EnviroMetal Technologies named Jason Leikam its new CFO.

Forum Energy Metals named Richard Aksawnee the Manager of Nunavut affairs.

Li-Metal’s CEO and director Srini Godavarthy stepped down from her roles.

Luca Mining named Dr. Dan Barnholden its new CEO.

Mineros S.A.’s CEO and president Andres Restrepo stepped down.

TVI Pacific named Michael G. Regino its CEO and president and Love D. Manigsaca its CFO. Clifford M. James stepped down as CEO and president and Patrick B. Hanna stepped down as CFO.

Board changes:

1844 Resources welcomed Dr. Mathieu Olivier to its board.

EnviroMetal Technologies directors Court Anderson and Alexander Ruckdaeschel have stepped down.

ISRM announced death of Dr. Evert Hoek.

Nuinsco Resources welcomed Alastair Neill to its board.

Sego Resources welcomed Paul McGregory to its board as director Sven Gollan stepped down.

TVI Pacific welcomed Rex A. Camit, Edse; M. Abraasaldo, Eugene T. Mateo, Johnny C. Felizardo andYolanda L. Coronel-Armenta to its board.