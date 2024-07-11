Mining People: Barksdale Resources, EnviroMetal Technologies, TVI Pacific

Management changes announced this week: Andean Precious Metals named Sylvain Lessard its president and general manager of Golden Queen mine. Barksdale Resources named Alan Roberts its new VP […]
By Salima Virani July 11, 2024 At 12:20 pm

Topics

Regions

Tags

Companies

Management changes announced this week:

Andean Precious Metals named Sylvain Lessard its president and general manager of Golden Queen mine.

Barksdale Resources named Alan Roberts its new VP of exploration. Thomas Simpson, SVP exploration, and Andrew Pooler, SVP development, retired.

Bear Creek Mining named Donald McIver VP of exploration and geology.

Cabral Gold named Samantha Shorter its new CFO.

Copper Standard Resources named Matt Fargey its new CEO.

EnviroMetal Technologies named Jason Leikam its new CFO.

Forum Energy Metals named Richard Aksawnee the Manager of Nunavut affairs.

Li-Metal’s CEO and director Srini Godavarthy stepped down from her roles. 

Luca Mining named Dr. Dan Barnholden its new CEO. 

Mineros S.A.’s CEO and president Andres Restrepo stepped down.

TVI Pacific named Michael G. Regino its CEO and president and Love D. Manigsaca its CFO. Clifford M. James stepped down as CEO and president and Patrick B. Hanna stepped down as CFO.

Board changes: 

1844 Resources welcomed Dr. Mathieu Olivier to its board. 

EnviroMetal Technologies directors Court Anderson and Alexander Ruckdaeschel have stepped down.

ISRM announced death of Dr. Evert Hoek.

Nuinsco Resources welcomed Alastair Neill to its board.

Sego Resources welcomed Paul McGregory to its board as director Sven Gollan stepped down.

TVI Pacific welcomed Rex A. CamitEdse; M. AbraasaldoEugene T. MateoJohnny C. Felizardo andYolanda L. Coronel-Armenta to its board. 

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Jul 15 2024 - Jul 16 2024
The Deep Sea Mining Summit 2024
Jul 17 2024 - Jul 18 2024
Direct Lithium Extraction Canada 2024
Jul 22 2024 - Jul 23 2024
Zinc-Ion Battery Tech 2024
Jul 29 2024 - Jul 30 2024
Shale Water Management USA 2024

Related Posts