Mining People: Baselode, Caledonia, Iamgold, Rio Tinto, Tudor Gold, Vale

Management appointment announced this week include:

Baselode Energy appointed Kevin Canario to CFO.

Caledonia Mining says CEO Steve Curtis is retiring and will be succeeded by Mark Learmonth, currently the company’s CFO.

Euro Manganese named Matthew James its new CEO.

Jerzy Orzechowski is the executive project director for the Côté gold mine owned by Iamgold. The company also said CFO and executive VP Daniella Dimitrov has taking on additional responsibility for strategy and corporate development.

Paul Hardy joined Mason Graphite as VP corporate development.

Rod Husband was named CEO of StraightUp Resources.

Surge Copper appointed Mark Wheeler its VP projects.

Ken Konkin is the new president and CEO of Tudor Gold.

Deshnee Naidoo is now VP base metals at Vale SA.

Board moves include:

ATEX Resources welcomed 10.2% shareholder Pierre Lassonde to its board.

Mario Caron named chair of Falco Resources following the departure of Bryan Coates.

Gold Line Resources appointed co-founder of Benchmark Metals, Toby Pierce, as chair of the board.

Highland Copper Co. elected Jo Mark Zurel chair of the board.

Ann Fehr is Skeena Resources’ choice to join the board of QuestEx Gold and Copper.

Dominic Barton will succeed Simon Thompson as chair of Rio Tinto, effective Apr. 4.

The newest director at Snowy Owl Gold is Lise Gibbons Jamal.

Tudor Gold has named Walter Storm chairman and Natalie Senger to a seat on the board.