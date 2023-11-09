Mining People: Bear Creek, Eriez, White Pine, Liberty Gold, Osisko GR, Rio Tinto

Management changes announced this week:

Brian Peer joined Bear Creek Mining as COO. Former CEO Tony Hawkshaw has passed away.

Eriez appointed Jaisen Kohmuench as president and CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Kinterra Capital appointed Chad Holahan as project director for White Pine Copper LLC.

Liberty Gold reappointed Cal Everett as CEO and promoted Jon Gilligan to president and COO.

Jason Attew is the new president and CEO of Osisko Gold Royalties, effective by Jan. 2, 2024.

Rio Tinto named Matthew Breen as the new COO at the Diavik Diamond Mine. He succeeds Angela Bigg.

Solaris Resources named Javier Toro as COO to lead the Warintza project.

Board changes:

Sandra Daycock and Susan Toevs are now directors of Bear Creek Mining.

Collective Mining named Angela Maria Orozco Gomez as non-executive director.

Intrepid Metals named Ken Engquist to the board.

Landore Resources added Larry Strauss to its board.

Ruben Padilla joined the board of Minaurum Gold.

QNB Metals named Maril Bouchard to the board of directors.

Troubadour Resources welcomed Chris Huggins to the board.