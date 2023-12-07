Mining People: BHP, CNX Resources, Honey Badger, Lundin, Maritime Resources, Vale Base Metals

Management changes announced this week:

BHP made several changes to its executive team, naming Brandon Craig president Americas, Rag Udd chief commercial officer, John van Jaarsveld chief technical officer, and Vandita Pant CRL, effective March 1.

Misty Urbatsch resigned her position as VP corporate development at CanAlaska Uranium.

CNX Resources said Timothy S. Bedard has joined the company as EVP, general counsel, and corporate secretary.

The new COO of Heliostar Metals is Gregg Bush. He formerly held that position at Capstone Mining.

Honey Badger Silver named Dan O’Brien CFO, replacing Donna McLean.

Former president Jack Lundin became CEO of Lundin Mining, effective Jan. 1.

Maritime Resources said corporate secretary Lorna D. MacGillivray resigned to be replace by Germaine Coombs, who is also CFO.

Miata Metals appointed John Wenger as CFO.

Orea Mining announced the departure of CFO Ivonne Maldonato to be replaced by Daniela Freitas, who is also corporate secretary.

Vale Base Metals CEO Deshnee Naidoo is stepping down effective March 31.

Zeb Nickel named non-executive chair James Nieuwenhuys CEO. Richard Montjoie will continue as VP exploration.

Board changes:

Harley Slade was named to the board of Go Metals, replacing Adrian Smith.

Maritime Resources added Allen J. Palmiere and Matthew Goodman to the board, as Mark Ashcroft resigned.

Orea Mining named former VP corporate affairs Jorge Martinez to the board. Peter Gianulis has resigned.

Premium Nickel Resources offered a seat on the board to James (Jim) Gowans as chair.

Silver Bullet Mines said John Kontak has joined the board.