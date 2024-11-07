Mining People: Blue Moon, Kirkland Lake Discoveries, Scorpio Gold, Group Eleven, Urano

Management changes announced this week:

Blue Moon Metals said Christian Kargl-Simard is the new CEO and Frances Kwong the new CFO.

Kirkland Lake Discoveries named Stefan Sklepowicz its new CEO.

Outcrop Silver and Gold named Robert Scott as CFO.

Natalia Samartseva is the new CFO at Radio Fuels Energy as Bassam Moubarak resigned.

Scorpio Gold named Jeff Lindstrom as VP operations.

Board changes:

American Copper Development named Marcio Fonseca to its board.

Canadian North Resources announced the resignation of Rick Brown from the board.

Group Eleven Resources named Michael Gentile a non-executive director.

Military Metals added Mark Saxon to its board.

Sanatana Resources announced the resignation of Ian Smithard from the board.

Steppe Gold said Steve Haggarty resigned from the board.

Douglas Underhill joined the board of Urano Energy, previously known as C2C Metals.

Valleyview Resources welcomed new board members Eugene McBurney, Mark Christensen, Ross McElroy, and Andrew Tunks.

Award announced:

Patriot Battery Metals has won the Entrepreneur of the Year award from the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association.