Mining People: Bonterra, Western Copper and Gold, Ivanhoe, Europacific

Management changes announced this week:

Ascendant Resources named Val Coetzee its new director of process engineering.

Edward Huebert is now president and CEO of Canadian Gold Corp.

Caravan Energy named Stephanie Sharma as corporate secretary.

Europacific Metals appointed Krim Rayani its new CEO and a director.

Trojan Gold named Jon Li its new CFO.

Western Copper and Gold announced the departure of COO Ken Engquist.

Board changes:

Bonterra Resources named Paul M. Jacobi to the board, following the resignation of Akiba Leisman.

Mark Luchinski is now an independent director of Europacific Metals.

Golden Horse Minerals offered a seat on the board to Paul Andre Huet.

Award:

Robert Friedland, founder and executive co-chair of Ivanhoe Mines and founder and chair of Ivanhoe Electric, has received Mongolia’s Order of the Polar Star to celebrate his leadership in the creation of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold complex.