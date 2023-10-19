Mining People: Bonterra, Western Copper and Gold, Ivanhoe, Europacific

Management changes announced this week: Ascendant Resources named Val Coetzee its new director of process engineering. Edward Huebert is now president and […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff October 19, 2023 At 1:39 pm
Adobe Stock image

Topics

Regions

Tags

Companies

Management changes announced this week:

Ascendant Resources named Val Coetzee its new director of process engineering.

Edward Huebert is now president and CEO of Canadian Gold Corp.

Caravan Energy named Stephanie Sharma as corporate secretary.

Europacific Metals appointed Krim Rayani its new CEO and a director.

Trojan Gold named Jon Li its new CFO.

Western Copper and Gold announced the departure of COO Ken Engquist.

Board changes:

Bonterra Resources named Paul M. Jacobi to the board, following the resignation of Akiba Leisman.

Mark Luchinski is now an independent director of Europacific Metals.

Golden Horse Minerals offered a seat on the board to Paul Andre Huet.

Award:

Robert Friedland, founder and executive co-chair of Ivanhoe Mines and founder and chair of Ivanhoe Electric, has received Mongolia’s Order of the Polar Star to celebrate his leadership in the creation of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold complex.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Oct 23 2023 - Oct 24 2023
EV BATTERY RECYCLING & REUSE 2023
Oct 23 2023 - Oct 24 2023
Carbon Capture USA 2023
Oct 30 2023 - Nov 02 2023
Xplor 2023
Oct 31 2023 - Nov 02 2023
International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC)

Related Posts