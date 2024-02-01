Mining People: C2C Metals, Lithium Ionic, Vizsla Silver, Bayhorse Silver, Westhaven Gold

Management changes announced this week:

Andrew Hall is the new CEO of AMC Consultants.

C2C Metals named Dough Underhill as chief geologist and qualified person.

Lithium Ionic named Mike Westendorf as its VP technical services.

Radio Fuels appointed Philip O’Neill as CEO and a director.

Simon Cmrlec is the new COO of Vizsla Silver.

Western Uranium and Vanadium promoted Michael Rutter to COO and added Bruce Norquist as GM of mining operations.

York Harbour Metals filled its CEO slot with Blair Naughty.

Board changes:

AsiaBaseMetals asked Bruce Bragagnolo to join its board.

Bayhorse Silver named geologist Mark Abrams to its board.

Matthew Houk has become a director of Bonterra Resources.

Crestview Exploration said Andreas Becker has joined its board.

Javier Reyes has resigned from the board of Goldgroup Mining.

Luna Lithium has a new director: Erez Ichilov.

Pegasus Resources named Derrick Strickland to the board.

Royal Road Minerals named Ghassane Benchekroun as a director.

Eira Thomas has joined Westhaven Gold as chair upon the retirement of D. Grenville Thomas.

Xplore Resources appointed Karly Oliver to the board.