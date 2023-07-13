Mining People: CanAlaska, Fission Uranium, Radisson Mining, Silverstock, MICA

Management changes announced this week:

CanAlaska Uranium named Misty Urbatsch its VP corporate development.

Fission Uranium appointed Kanan Sarioglu as VP exploration.

John Mark Staude is now VP corporate development at Mandala Capital.

Orecap Invest named Gautam Iyer as VP corporate development.

Kristina Pillon is now manager of investor relations at Radisson Mining Resources.

Silverstock Metals appointed Johnathan Fruchter as CEO, president and director.

Board changes:

Guy Charette has taken a seat on the EV Minerals board.

Mandala Capital named Michael Williams and Harry Tian to the board. Jonson Sun resigned.

The Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator (MICA) Network named Chamirai Charles Nyabeze to the post of network director.

Rise Gold appointed Daniel Oliver as a director.

Teako Minerals welcomed Philip Gunst and Kristian Whitehead as new directors.