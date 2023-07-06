Mining People: Copper Fox, Renegade Gold, Skeena, Stallion Discoveries, Signal Gold

Management changes announced this week: Lynn Ball has been appointed VP of corporate affairs for Copper Fox Metals. Renegade Gold (formerly Trillium Gold) appoints Dale Ginn as executive […]
July 6, 2023
Management changes announced this week:

Lynn Ball has been appointed VP of corporate affairs for Copper Fox Metals.

Renegade Gold (formerly Trillium Gold) appoints Dale Ginn as executive chairman and Nav Dhaliwal as president and CEO.

Skeena Resources has named Nathalie Sajous to its board of directors as an independent director.

Darren Slugoski has joined Stallion Discoveries as VP exploration, Canada.

Board changes:

Signal Gold announces the appointment of the Honourable George J. Furey as chair of the board of directors. Mary-Lynn Oke will continue as a member of the board and as chair of its audit committee.

