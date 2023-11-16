Mining People: CaNickel, Magma Mining, Iamgold, Nevada Lithium, Vizsla Silver

Management changes announced this week: CaNickel Mining promoted Shirley Anthony to CEO replacing Kevin Zhu who resigned. Magma Mining named Jeff Huffman […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff November 16, 2023 At 1:31 pm
Patriot Battery team and the tallyman’s family from the Cree Nation of Chisasibi won the QMEA discovery award. Credit: Patriot Battery Metals

Management changes announced this week:

CaNickel Mining promoted Shirley Anthony to CEO replacing Kevin Zhu who resigned.

Magma Mining named Jeff Huffman its new COO.

Board changes:

Green River Gold added Craig Brekkas to the board.

Iamgold noted the retirement of Ian Ashby. He is replaced by Anne Marie Toutant as an independent director.

Michael Skead is now a board member at Infinico Metals.

Nevada Lithium Resources asked Gary Seabrooke to join its board of directors.

Vizsla Silver welcomed Silver Mining Hall of Fame member Eduardo Luna to its board.

Augusto Torresini is now a director of Western Atlas Resources.

Award:

The Quebec Mineral Exploration Association has given its “Discovery of the Year” award to the team from Patriot Battery Metals for drilling the CV5 spodumene pegmatite at its Corvette project in Quebec.

