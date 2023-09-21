Mining People: Canterra, European Energy Metals, Robex, Rock Tech Lithium, First Quantum, Suncor

Management changes announced this week:

Canterra Minerals says Chris Pennimpede, having recovered from a motor vehicle accident, is back on the job as president and CEO.

Paul Blatter joined the board of Comet Lithium.

European Energy Metals named Mike Basha VP exploration.

Sophia Shane joined Luca Mining as director of corporate development.

Prospector Metals appointed Dr. Rob Carpenter as CEO.

Several members of the executive team at Robex Resources are stepping down, including president Benjamin Cohen, senior VP strategic development Georges Cohen, and senior VP sales and financial affairs Julien Cohen. Daniel Marini was promoted to COO, and Augustin Rousselet becomes chief information officer.

Rock Tech Lithium named Konstantin Burger its head of investor relations.

Board changes

Jane Sadowsky, an independent director of Allied Gold, has been named among the 100 most influential corporate governance experts by the National Association of Corporate Directors.

Erfan Kazemi retired from the board of Bear Creek Mining.

Black Mammoth Metals added Harvey Lalach to its board.

First Quantum Minerals announced the passing of cofounder and chair Philip Pascall.

Kainantu Resources named Dain Currie an independent director.

Jay Sujir replaced Joe Ovnesek on the board of Karus Gold.

Pacific Empire named Chris Tucker to its board.

Dr. Deepak Malhotra and Jake Tiley have joined the board of Rare Earth Ridge Resources.

Robex Resources made the following changes: Aurelien Bonneviot and Matthew Sharples joined the board replacing Michel Doyon and Christian Marti.

Suncor Energy named Jane Peverett to the board, replacing Eira Thomas.