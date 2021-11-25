Mining People: Cerrado, Hanstone, Hudbay, Ready Set Gold, S2 Minerals

Management appointments announced this week: David Ball has joined Cerrado Gold as VP business development. Fireweed Zinc has appointed Candy Chiang the […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff November 25, 2021 At 1:15 pm
Safety gear at a mining site. Credit: davidmarluz/istockphoto

Topics

Regions

Tags

Management appointments announced this week:

David Ball has joined Cerrado Gold as VP business development.

Fireweed Zinc has appointed Candy Chiang the new CFO.

The new CFO of Hanstone Gold is Jennifer L. Boyle. She replaces Dong Shim, who will continue as corporate secretary and controller.

Hudbay Minerals has named Andre Lauzon as it senior VP and COO, effective Jan. 4, 2022. He currently works for the company in Arizona.

Ready Set Gold said that Robert “Bob” Middleton, its VP exploration has passed away.

Alex Carpenter has been named the new VP sustainability and reconciliation at S2 Minerals, and he has been given a seat on the board.

Board moves include:

Cypress Development noted that Donald Huston and Amanda Chow have resigned from its board of directors.

Garry Billingsley has been appointed an independent director of Hanstone Gold.

Newmont has named two new directors, Emma FitzGerald and Mary Laschinger.

Johanna Fipke has joined the board of Nova Royalty as an independent director.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Nov 30 2021 - Dec 02 2021
2021 Coal Association of Canada Conference
Dec 08 2021 - Dec 09 2021
Asia-Pacific Deep Sea Mining Summit
Jan 18 2022 - Jan 20 2022
Canadian Mineral Processors
Jan 28 2022 - Feb 02 2022
48th Annual Conference on Explosives & Blasting Technique

Related Posts