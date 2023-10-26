Mining People: Chesapeake Gold, CanAlaska/Core Nickel, Silver Elephant, Rupert Resources, Avalon Advanced, Rio Tinto, TRX Gold

Management changes announced this week:

Albemarle Corp. said Neal Sheorey is joining the company as executive VP and CFO, effective Nov. 6.

New CanAlaska Uranium subsidiary, Core Nickel, will be managed by CEO and president Misty Urbatsch and CFO Harry Chan.

Chesapeake Gold asked Jean-Paul Tsotsos to be interim CEO.

Vincent Cardin-Tremblay joined Comet Lithium as VP exploration.

The new chief legal officer at Silver Elephant Mining is Jenna Virk. She will hold the same position at Nevada Vanadium and Flying Nickel Mining.

Board changes:

Avalon Advanced Materials asked Timothy Haig to become a director.

Comet Lithium named Vincent Metcalf to the board as executive chairman.

The new Core Nickel board of directors will be comprised of Misty Urbatsch, Cory Belyk, Karen Lloyd, and Shane Shircliff.

Defiance Silver named George Cavey to the board, replacing Dunham L. Craig.

Robert Metcalfe now has a seat on the board of Li3 Lithium

Lion Rock Resources’ newest board member is Richard Boulay.

Nathan Tribble joined the board of Renegade Gold.

Rio Tinto named James “Joc” O’Rourke a board member.

Rupert Resources appointed Andre Lauzon to the board.

Lisa Peterson is joining the board of Thesis Gold, upon the resignation of Peter Gundy.

TRX Gold named Shubo Rakhit chair of the board.