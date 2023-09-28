Mining People: Colibri, Iamgold, Gladiator, West Red Lake, F3 Uranium, CopperCorp, Pacific Bay

Management changes announced this week:

Colibri Resource named Ian McGavney as president and CEO.

Gladiator Metals named Marcus Harden president and Leneath Yanson, community liaison.

The new chief technology officer at Homerun Resources is Dr. Mauro Cesar Terence.

Iamgold named Bruno Lemelinn as COO.

Rise Gold appointed Joseph Mullin as president and CEO.

Harpreet Dhaliwal will become CFO of West Red Lake Gold Mines on Nov. 15.

Board changes:

Sean Westbrook joined the board of CopperCorp Resources.

F3 Uranium welcomed Laurie Thomas to the board.

David Smith is now chair of Iamgold, following the retirement of Maryse Belanger.

Level 14 Ventures named Christian Milau a director.

Pacific Bay Minerals announced the resignation of director Antonio Vespa.

Richmond Minerals elected an alternate slate of directors, including David Ellis, Peter Lukesch, Thomas Unterweissacher, and Philip Chong.

Troubadour Resources added Blake Morgan to its slate of directors.