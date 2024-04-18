Mining  People: Condor, Alamos Gold, Atacama, Japan Gold, Vizsla Silver, Pasofino Gold, 1911 Gold

Management changes announced this week:

Alamos Gold hired Ryan Clarke as GM at the Young-Davidson mine.

Atacama Resources International welcomed Thomas Moynihan as its new CFO and Brian Praver as VP business development.

Condor Resources named Chris Buncic the company’s new president and CEO.

Japan Gold strengthened its team with the appointment of Alexia Helgason as VP corporate communications.

Richard Klue is now VP technical services at Mayfair Gold.

Stelmine Canada named Christian de Saint-Rome as interim president and CEO.

Zeus North America has a new CFO and secretary, Lawrence Cheung.

Board changes:

1911 Gold named Gary O’Connor executive chair.

Alain Laplante joined the board of Cartier Resources.

Great Eagle Gold added Michael Moses to the board.

The newest member of the Pasofino Gold board is Emre Kayisoglu.

Planet Green Metals added Sandy M. Archibald to the board.

Rua Gold offered Tyron Breytenbach a seat on the board.

Vizsla Silver welcomed Suki Gill as a director.