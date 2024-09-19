Mining People: Military Metals, Minsud Resources, Premium Nickel Resources

By Salima Virani September 19, 2024 At 4:26 pm
Adobe iStock image.

Management changes announced this week:

i-80 Gold named Richard Young as its new CEO as Ewan Downie stepped down.

Canada Nickel appointed Scott Lauschke as its new VP business development.

EMX Royalty welcomed Stefan Wenger as its new CFO.

Military Metals named Scott Eldridge as its new CEO and board director as Latika Prasad stepped down as CEO but remains on the board.

Minsud Resources appointed Agustin Dranovsky as president and CEO as Ramiro Massa stepped down from that role and joins the board. 

Board changes: 

Fancamp Exploration welcomed Francis MacDonald to its board

Nova Pacific Metals appointed David Mark to its board.

Premium Nickel Resources named Paul Martin to its board as John Hick stepped down.

Roscan Gold appointed Nana Sangmuah as executive chair of the board as Sir Samuel Jonah stepped down as non-executive chair. 

