Caterpillar unveils new solution to help mining companies manage energy use

Caterpillar has introduced the Cat dynamic energy transfer (DET) system, designed to improve efficiency and sustainability in mining. The system provides energy to both diesel-electric and battery-electric mining trucks while they operate, and can charge machine batteries on the move, reducing downtime and enhancing performance.

"We believe Cat DET provides a technological leap for the mining industry,” said Caterpillar resource industries group president Denise Johnson. “Our team of innovators designed this system to provide immediate benefit to miners who want to lower their operating costs and greenhouse gas emissions today while also creating flexibility for the future."

The system includes a power module to convert energy from the mine’s power source, an electrified rail to transmit energy and a machine system to deliver it to the truck’s powertrain. It adapts to various site layouts, and the rail system is mobile, allowing it to cover more of a mine site as needed.

Cat DET integrates with the Cat MineStar command for hauling, combining electrification and automation.

"These technologies will help miners achieve production targets while managing energy demands," said Caterpillar senior VP Marc Cameron.

