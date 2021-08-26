Mining People: Condor Gold, Fortitude Gold, Galleon Gold, Gowest Gold, O3 Mining, Quaterra

Management appointments announced this week:

Azincourt Energy has promoted C. Trevor Perkins to VP exploration.

The new CFO at Carlyle Commodities is Inar Kamaletdinov.

Condor Gold announced the appointment of John Seaberg as CFO.

Al Turner is joining Fortitude Gold in Nevada as exploration manager. Formerly, he was with Stantec.

Timothy G. Smith has been named COO at Galleon Gold. Former COO and director Chris Dupont is retiring.

Gowest Gold has appointed Dan Gagnon as president and CEO and Demin Huang as CFO.

O3 Mining promoted Myrzah Bello to VP sustainable development and Alex Rodriguez to VP corporate development.

Quaterra Resources is advancing the MacArthur copper project in Nevada with the appointment of Nickolas Lewallen as director of projects.

Superior Gold restructured its management team by asking Russell Cole to take on the role of VP operations as well as general manager of the Plutonic operation. CFO Paul Olmsted will add investor relations to his responsibilities. The posts of COO and VP corporate development have been eliminated.

Dave Laudrum is the new exploration general manager at Tombill Mines.

Board moves include:

Chalice Mining has named Linda Kenyon as non-executive director. Stephen Quin is stepping down from the board in November.

Denis Laviolette has joined the board at Nevada King Gold.

Santana Resources announced that Darcy Will is resigning his directorship.