Mining People: Eldorado Gold, Landore, Osisko, Spanish Mountain

Management changes announced this week:

Canada Rare Earth welcomed Donald Anderson as chief investment officer.

Eldorado Gold Corporation appointed Paul Ferneyhough as EVP and CFO.

Electra Battery Materials named David Allen CFO.

Landore Resources announced the departure of CEO Claude Lemasson, and Glenn Featherby will be interim CEO. Michele Tuomi will continue as CEO of Landore Resources Canada.

Lion One Metals strengthened its team in Fiji with the addition of David Towle as mill manager, Melvyn Levrel as senior exploration geologist, and Alex Nichol as VP geology and exploration.

Lisa Dea is the new CFO of Luca Mining.

Osisko Development said COO Luc Lessard has retired to become president and CEO of Falco Resources. Until a replacement is chosen, director and chair Eric Tremblay will be interim COO.

Seabridge Gold promoted Ryan Hoel to the role of president and CEO and Tracey Meintjes to senior VP technical services. Both joined the company in the fall of 2021. Peter Williams retired from the duties of senior VP technical services.

Silvercorp Metals hired Kevin Moxham as GM of its Tanzania projects.

Spanish Mountain Goild made the following changes: Becke Gray as PMP project manager and Mathew Lee as VP finance.

Robert Eadie is now president as well as CEO of Starcore International Mines, following the departure of Pierre Alarie.

Board changes:

Barrick Gold announced the passing of board member Gustavo Cisneros.

Elemental Altus Royalties added Vincent Benoit and Jack Lunnon from La Mancha Resource Capital to the board, and existing director John Robins became chair. Former chair Steven Poulton retired.

Jerry Lozynsky and Frank Garofalo joined the board of Goldbank Mining,

Gowest Gold added Fuhua Zhou to its board.

Landore Resources said director Larry Strauss has given up his seat on the board.

New Break Resources named Gordon G. Morrison a director.

Palladium One Mining named Cameron Bell a director.

Andrew Cole joined the board of Perpetua Resources.

Premium Nickel Resources named James Gowans is new board chair.

Juan Sanchez is the newest director at Quimbaya Gold.